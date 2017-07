Car crashes into Elly's in Arlington Heights

A car crashed through a window Monday afternoon at Elly's restaurant in Arlington Heights. No injuries were reported. Courtesy of Tina McCraw

No one was hurt Monday afternoon after a car crashed through a window at Elly's Pancake House on Golf Road in Arlington Heights, officials said.

The crash occurred after noon at 372 E. Golf Road within the International Plaza Shopping Center. Only one window was broken, shattering glass upon nearby tables and chairs. Neither the driver nor patrons were injured, according to an employee of the restaurant.