updated: 7/9/2017 3:00 PM

Pedestrian seriously injured in McHenry County hit-and-run

A 22-year-old Wonder Lake man is facing charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian early Sunday near McHenry.

Alexsandro J. Tackett was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu south on Lincoln Road about 2:23 a.m. when he struck a 48-year-old Woodstock man who had been near the edge of the road, according to a news release from the McHenry County Sheriff's Office.

Tackett left the scene of the crash, which occurred near Emily Lane, and was later found in McHenry, authorities said. He was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an injury accident and failing to report an injury accident, according to the sheriff's office.

The Woodstock man, who has not been identified, was taken to Centegra Hospital -- McHenry before being flown to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, officials said. As of Sunday afternoon, he was in stable but critical condition.

Tackett, the only occupant of the Malibu, was not injured. He is being held at the McHenry County jail and is due in court Monday, officials said.

Lincoln Road was closed for five hours after the crash. The sheriff's office's Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating with help from McHenry police.

