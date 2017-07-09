Breaking News Bar
 
Man critically wounded in Hanover Park shooting

Daily Herald report

A 27-year-old man is in critical condition after Hanover Park police responding to reports of shots fired found him in a vehicle Sunday morning suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers located the man at about 7:35 a.m. in the 7500 block of Bristol Lane, northeast of the intersection of Barrington and Irving Park roads, according to a statement from police.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he remained in critical condition Sunday afternoon, police said.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hanover Park Police Department as soon as possible at (630) 823-5500.

