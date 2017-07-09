Arlington Heights-based Army division marks centennial

Members of the U.S. Army's 85th Division operate a tank during the 1970s. Courtesy of 85th Support Command

Members of the U.S. Army's 85th Division give and receive instruction on an infiltration obstacle course in 1963. Courtesy of 85th Support Command

Camp Custer, Michigan, where the 85th Infantry Division was first activated for the United States' entry into World War I in August 1917. Courtesy of 85th Support Command

Pfc. Clifton C. Rhodes, left, and Lt. Edwin O. Guthman, members of the 85th Division's 339th Infantry Regiment, look over German material captured in a dugout in Grezzano, Italy in September 1944. Courtesy of 85th Support Command

The U.S. Army's 85th Support Command headquarters in Arlington Heights marked its 100th anniversary Sunday in conjunction with its latest change of command.

What started in August 1917 as the 85th Infantry Division at Camp Custer, Michigan now oversees the preparation of Army Reserve forces throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico from a former Nike missile site established in Arlington Heights during the Cold War.

For the ceremony at the base at 1515 W. Central Road, members of the color guard wore World War I-era uniforms.

In addition to celebrating the "Custer" division's centennial, past and present soldiers united to witness Brig. Gen. Frederick R. Maiocco Jr. relinquishing command as he prepares to lead the 7th Mission Support Command in Germany. That's where Army Reserve forces are assembled for European deployments.

Maj. Gen. Tracy A. Thompson, who will lead the 85th before a new commander arrives in August, wished Maiocco well.

"It's a huge mission," he said. "It's right at the forefront of all we're trying to do with the Army."

The motivation for the self-sacrifice that comes with military service comes partly from love of country, but also from love of family, Thompson added.

"We want this country to be safe and secure for them for many years to come," Thompson said.

Maiocco thanked all the soldiers with whom he'd served in Arlington Heights, and urged them to continue to forge bonds with the civilian community.

"It's so important for us to reach out and be a part of the communities where we reside and live and work," he said.

Maiocco explained that over the course of the past 100 years, the 85th Division's mission has been evolving. Only since the deactivation of the 87th Support Command two years ago has the 85th overseen the entire nation, he said. Before that, its jurisdiction was the western half of the country.

Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes said he used to look out at the base as his family's car drove past during his youth, little suspecting he would later serve with Army Reserve forces there himself one day.

"We're very proud to have this unit here within our borders," he said. "We have a long history with this site in the village of Arlington Heights."

Both Hayes and Maiocco said the base's central location likely played a role in its winning oversight of the entire nation.

Though the 85th Division's history is marked by periodic demobilizations and reactivations as needs have changed, its proud lineage remains intact since it was first named in honor of General George A. Custer, Maiocco said.