Libertyville going to the dogs for ninth annual canine fest

Libertyville is going to the dogs this weekend, and hundreds of residents and visitors, not to mention their canine companions, couldn't be happier.

Crowds of humans and canines filled the village's Cook Park on Saturday for day two of the ninth annual Dog Days of Summer.

The highlight of the three-day event is the DockDogs National Dog Jumping Competition. The contest features more than 100 nationally ranked dogs sprinting down a 40-foot dock and leaping into a 27,000-gallon pool of water, hoping for the longest distance or the highest vertical.

Saturday also featured a tribute to service animals, as well as more than 30 vendors, booths from rescue groups and more.

The jumping competition wraps up Sunday, which also will feature demonstrations by the Lake County Sheriff's Office's police dog and a pet blessing ceremony at 11 a.m.

Dog Days nearly didn't happen this year. Village officials in March said they were considering canceling the event because of a lack of funding. They reversed course in May when three sponsors came forward to help keep the fest going for another year.