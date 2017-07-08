Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 7/8/2017 4:21 PM

Libertyville going to the dogs for ninth annual canine fest

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Shane Nocera, 6, of Mundelein, being held by his mom, Melissa, pets a puppy being adopted by Kyle Butts of Roscoe, Illinois, during Libertyville's Dog Days of Summer Saturday.

      Shane Nocera, 6, of Mundelein, being held by his mom, Melissa, pets a puppy being adopted by Kyle Butts of Roscoe, Illinois, during Libertyville's Dog Days of Summer Saturday.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Elise Likins of Grayslake carries "Ginger," her terrier mix, during Libertyville's Dog Days of Summer Saturday.

      Elise Likins of Grayslake carries "Ginger," her terrier mix, during Libertyville's Dog Days of Summer Saturday.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Willow, a lab-golden retriever mix owned by Lucas Guarnaccio of Libertyville, practices for the DockDogs National Dog Jumping Competitiion during Libertyville's Dog Days of Summer Saturday.

      Willow, a lab-golden retriever mix owned by Lucas Guarnaccio of Libertyville, practices for the DockDogs National Dog Jumping Competitiion during Libertyville's Dog Days of Summer Saturday.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Savanna Joyce, 7, of Libertyville watches Willow, a lab-golden retriever mix owned by Lucas Guarnaccio of Libertyville, swim past during practice for the DockDogs National Dog Jumping Competitiion during Libertyville's Dog Days of Summer Saturday.

      Savanna Joyce, 7, of Libertyville watches Willow, a lab-golden retriever mix owned by Lucas Guarnaccio of Libertyville, swim past during practice for the DockDogs National Dog Jumping Competitiion during Libertyville's Dog Days of Summer Saturday.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Addison-Clark, a black lab owned by Dave Kamman of Gurnee, makes a splashdown while practicing for the DockDogs National Dog Jumping Competitiion during Libertyville's Dog Days of Summer Saturday.

      Addison-Clark, a black lab owned by Dave Kamman of Gurnee, makes a splashdown while practicing for the DockDogs National Dog Jumping Competitiion during Libertyville's Dog Days of Summer Saturday.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Libertyville is going to the dogs this weekend, and hundreds of residents and visitors, not to mention their canine companions, couldn't be happier.

Crowds of humans and canines filled the village's Cook Park on Saturday for day two of the ninth annual Dog Days of Summer.

The highlight of the three-day event is the DockDogs National Dog Jumping Competition. The contest features more than 100 nationally ranked dogs sprinting down a 40-foot dock and leaping into a 27,000-gallon pool of water, hoping for the longest distance or the highest vertical.

Saturday also featured a tribute to service animals, as well as more than 30 vendors, booths from rescue groups and more.

The jumping competition wraps up Sunday, which also will feature demonstrations by the Lake County Sheriff's Office's police dog and a pet blessing ceremony at 11 a.m.

Dog Days nearly didn't happen this year. Village officials in March said they were considering canceling the event because of a lack of funding. They reversed course in May when three sponsors came forward to help keep the fest going for another year.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account