Man charged with obstructing police at boat crash site in St. Charles

A St. Charles Township man has been charged with resisting and instructing a peace officer during an investigation into a boating accident Thursday night in St. Charles.

Todd Surta, 61, of the 3N800 block of Route 31, came from across the Fox River in a boat to help, according to a news release from St. Charles police. He was asked by four different officers to leave, warned he would be arrested, and struggled with officers, according to police.

He later posted bond at the police station and was released, but tried to start a fight with officers as he left the station, police said.

The accident happened around 11:10 p.m. near Pottawatomie Park's golf course.

A Sea-Doo Sportster collided with an Ebbtide boat, throwing a 33-year-old Downers Grove woman into the river. When police and fire officials arrived, the occupants of both boats were attending to the woman.

She was taken to Delnor Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said they are investigating the crash, and intoxication was not a factor.