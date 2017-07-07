Jogger hit, killed by vehicle near Rosemont

A car struck and killed a jogger Friday morning on Higgins Road east of River Road near Rosemont, authorities said.

According to the Cook County sheriff's office, the victim is a 63-year-old Colorado Springs man; his name has not yet been released.

The crash occurred about 10 a.m. According to preliminary information provided by the sheriff's office, the man was struck by a 2006 Nissan Sentra traveling west on Higgins. The 23-year-old driver stopped at the scene, officials said.

Rosemont Public Safety officers were the first to respond, though they eventually turned the scene over to the Cook County sheriff's police to investigate.

The victim was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, according to Rosemont Detective Joe Balogh. The sheriff's office said he died at the hospital.

Traffic on Higgins between River and Dee roads was shut down during the investigation.