Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 7/7/2017 7:43 PM

Jogger hit, killed by vehicle near Rosemont

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

A car struck and killed a jogger Friday morning on Higgins Road east of River Road near Rosemont, authorities said.

According to the Cook County sheriff's office, the victim is a 63-year-old Colorado Springs man; his name has not yet been released.

The crash occurred about 10 a.m. According to preliminary information provided by the sheriff's office, the man was struck by a 2006 Nissan Sentra traveling west on Higgins. The 23-year-old driver stopped at the scene, officials said.

Rosemont Public Safety officers were the first to respond, though they eventually turned the scene over to the Cook County sheriff's police to investigate.

The victim was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, according to Rosemont Detective Joe Balogh. The sheriff's office said he died at the hospital.

Traffic on Higgins between River and Dee roads was shut down during the investigation.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account