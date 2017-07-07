Breaking News Bar
 
Transportation
updated: 7/7/2017 5:51 PM

Glen Ellyn conducts survey on future of Metra station

  • An online survey asks Glen Ellyn residents to provide feedback on possible improvements at the downtown Metra train station.

    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • The 2,500-square-foot Glen Ellyn train station sits just south of Crescent Boulevard and Forest Avenue.

    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • Village-hired engineers are working on a yearlong study that will produce conceptual plans to remodel or replace the Glen Ellyn train station, among other options.

    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • In an online survey that runs through Aug. 4, commuters can suggest what new amenities they would like to see at the Glen Ellyn train station.

    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • The existing downtown train station was designed in the 1960s.

    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

 
Katlyn Smith
 
 

Glen Ellyn commuters: Next time you wait for a train at the downtown Metra station, take a good look around the building and think about what you would like to see.

Larger bathrooms? Retail space? More lighting? A new station?

Commuters and others can share their views on the subject in an online survey being conducted by the public works department. The village is collecting feedback as engineers work on a yearlong study that will produce "high-level" designs for replacing or remodeling the station.

The anonymous survey results will help officials get a sense of what improvements are favored by residents. The input also could help settle a long-running debate about whether commuters should bypass the train tracks via a pedestrian bridge or a tunnel downtown.

The preliminary engineering study by CDM Smith will estimate costs for both structures. Either crossing -- under or over the tracks -- could tie into a larger possible project to ease congestion and reconfigure parking.

In March, the village board hired CDM to complete the review at a cost of up to $232,375. The Chicago firm also has designed a new Elmhurst Metra station with a clock tower as a focal point.

The Glen Ellyn study could take a year to 15 months. CDM's architectural consultants will prepare conceptual plans for a bridge, tunnel, renovation of the train station, a new building and other alternatives, creating a "menu" of options for the village.

The firm also will help compile applications for grants that could fund a significant portion, if not most, of construction costs.

The single-story, 2,500-square-foot station, just south of Crescent Boulevard and Forest Avenue, was designed in the 1960s. But most of the commuter parking is south of the station.

Pedestrians have to walk several hundred feet west to Main Street or east to Park Boulevard where there are grade-level crossings over the Union Pacific tracks, CDM noted in its proposal to the village.

The online survey asks users to rate the importance of options to improve accessibility. Those include the underpass or overpass, protected bike routes, additional parking and a dedicated bus lane for PACE bus riders.

The survey is available on the village's website, Glenellyn.org, through Aug. 4.

