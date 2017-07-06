Illinois House in session after two hour hazmat delay

The Illinois State Capitol in Springfield is on lockdown after report someone threw a substance near the governor's office as the House was about to vote on overriding Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of a package of budget and income tax increase bills. Photo courtesy of the Chicago Sun-Times

Wayne Padget, House Republican Sergeant at Arms, talks on a radio on the House floor at the state Capitol in Springfield. Emergency workers wearing protective gear entered Gov. Bruce Rauner's office inside the Illinois Capitol after a report of hazardous material. Associated Press

The Springfield Fire Department. and the Hazardous Materials Unit exit the Governor's office after a woman threw a powdery substance in the office during the overtime session at the Illinois State Capitol Thursday. Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD -- The Illinois House has been called to order, two hours after a hazmat situation delayed a scheduled vote to override Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of a tax increase and budget.

The state Capitol was on lockdown after someone threw a substance at the governor's office.

An alarm went off in the Illinois House chambers about 2:10 p. m: "A total lockdown is now in effect for the Capitol building. No one should enter or exit the building. Please shelter yourself," the announcement said.

The Springfield Fire Department was outside the Capitol shortly after 1:30 p.m. Capitol Police were also seen arresting a woman near the House chambers.

Meanwhile, lawmakers were milling about the partially filled chambers, while many others were kept outside the building. According to reporters on Twitter, lawmakers were giving snacks to a group of children in the House chambers on a field trip.

The House was called to order at 3:38 p.m.