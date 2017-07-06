Breaking: Illinois has a budget, with income tax hike

Rep. David Harris of Arlington Heights makes a point during a budget debate Sunday. The Illinois House overrode the governor's veto on a budget and an income tax increase Thursday. Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via Associated Press

A divided Illinois House delivered a long-absent budget and a 32 percent income tax increase Thursday with some suburban Republicans risking their seats to rebuff Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto.

Republican state Reps. Mike Fortner, David Harris and Steve Andersson pushed Democratic legislation over the top to provide what supporters believe will stabilize a state teetering on the brink of junk bond status.

They also defied Republican Rauner in overriding his veto of the $36.5 billion budget and shift of personal income taxes from 3.75 percent to to 4.95 percent.

Detractors, including several suburban Democrats who defected from the party line, called the tax hike too high a price to pay.

It was a dramatic moment in a bizarre day punctuated by a hazmat scare with police putting the Capitol in Springfield on lockdown after an unknown substance was scattered in the governor's office and other locations. No one was injured.

"If we don't pass this, it's not just a certainty of a bond downgrade, we're also out of money," said Andersson, of Geneva. "State employees will be laid off, (there will be) discreditation of our universities. We go into free fall. It's either this or a financial meltdown."

Harris, of Arlington Heights, said Illinois faced a financial abyss. "The state is imploding financially and action is required."

"It is time to right this ship of state and provide some stability and order to what has been nothing but confusion and chaos. I hate to vote for an override. I hate to vote for a tax increase but in this case I believe it's the right vote," Harris said.

West Chicagoan Fortner called the budget balanced and equipped to start paying back Illinois' backlog of bills. "There are real reforms that have gone forward," he said.

The Illinois Senate on Tuesday easily batted away the veto in a 36-18 vote.

Feuding between Democrats and Republican Rauner has left Illinois budgetless for two years; the state is saddled with a $6.2 billion annual deficit and owes businesses, vendors and social service agencies $14.7 billion.

The issue put Republicans who broke ranks on the defensive and facing withering comments such as "turncoat" on social media, in emails and in phone messages.

Andersson's cellphone number was given out by opponents, resulting in myriad angry calls and texts, he said.

But people also offered encouragement with statements such as "this is what leadership looks like," in one Facebook post.

Here's a look at what the tax increase means for residents.

• A single person who earns $34,000 a year will pay an additional $382 a year.

• A family of three making $75,000 a year will pay an additional $822 a year.

• A family of four earning $150,000 a year will pay an additional $1,695 a year.

• A 66-year-old retiree who has $5,000 in taxable earnings plus Social Security and pension income, which are not taxed in Illinois, will pay an additional $22 a year.

• Daily Herald Staff Writer Jamie Sotonoff contributed to this report.