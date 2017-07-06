Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 7/6/2017 10:53 AM

Bartels to seek re-election

  • Charles "Chuxk" Bartels will seek re-election to the Lake County Board next year

Daily Herald report

Charles "Chuck" Bartels will seek re-election in November 2018 to the Lake County Board representing the 10th District, which includes portions of Mundelein, Hawthorn Woods, Round Lake Park, Wauconda, and Long Grove.

The Republican from Mundelein was elected to a four-year term in 2014. He serves as vice chairman of the board's finance and administration committee and chairman of the ethics committee.

Bartels said his priorities include retaining and attracting jobs and reducing the cost of government through consolidation and shared services.

Before being elected, Bartels was CEO of Manpower's franchise in Lake County. He is a leadership consultant for business and organization leaders. County board members also serve as Lake County Forest Preserve District commissioners.

