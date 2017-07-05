Breaking News Bar
 
"Trolls" in Mundelein's Community Park

Daily Herald report

The computer animated movie "Trolls" will be shown Thursday, July 20, at dark at Community Park, 1401 N. Midlothian Road, Mundelein.

The family-friendly feature is a musical romantic comedy adventure film about two trolls' quest to save their village from destruction by troll-eating creatures. Voices include Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Zooey Deschanel, Russell Brand, James Corden and Gwen Stefani.

The movie will be projected on a 45-foot screen. Admission is free, and limited snacks will be available for purchase.

Rain date is July 25. Visit www.mundeleinparks.org for more information.

