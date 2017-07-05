"Trolls" in Mundelein's Community Park

The computer animated movie "Trolls" will be shown Thursday, July 20, at dark at Community Park, 1401 N. Midlothian Road, Mundelein.

The family-friendly feature is a musical romantic comedy adventure film about two trolls' quest to save their village from destruction by troll-eating creatures. Voices include Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Zooey Deschanel, Russell Brand, James Corden and Gwen Stefani.

The movie will be projected on a 45-foot screen. Admission is free, and limited snacks will be available for purchase.

Rain date is July 25. Visit www.mundeleinparks.org for more information.