Two key suburban House Republicans still favor tax hike

Senate Minority Leader Bill Brady, a Bloomington Republican, right, listens to the brief debate on a package of budget bills passed by the Senate on Tuesday at the Capitol in Springfield. Associated Press

Senate President John Cullerton, a Chicago Democrat, second from left, speaks with Senate Minority Leader Bill Brady, a Bloomington Republican, on Tuesday on the Senate floor at the Capitol in Springfield.

Sen. Dale Righter, a Mattoon Republican, right, talks with Sen. Michael Connelly, a Naperville Republican, Tuesday on the Senate floor at the Capitol in Springfield. Associated Press

House Speaker Michael Madigan, a Chicago Democrat, left, and Senate President John Cullerton, a Chicago Democrat, talk on the Senate floor Tuesday at the Capitol in Springfield. Associated Press

Illinois State Rep. David Harris, an Arlington Heights Republican, yells Sunday during the overtime session at the state Capitol. associated press

SPRINGFIELD -- Two key Republicans in the Illinois House say they will continue supporting an income-tax increase over their governor's veto.

Rep. David Harris of Arlington Heights and Rep. Steven Andersson of Geneva were among 15 Republicans who bucked Gov. Bruce Rauner and helped provide a veto-proof majority for a 32 percent income tax increase designed to dig Illinois out of the nation's longest budget crisis since at least the Great Depression.

Harris is the ranking Republican on the Revenue and Finance and General Services Appropriations committees. He says it's "immoral" for the state to carry a $15 billion bill backlog and the $800 million a year in interest it carries.

Andersson is the GOP floor leader. He says his vote for the tax increase was reinforced when bond houses delayed a promised downgrade to Illinois' credit rating.

Rauner is imploring legislators not to override his veto of a budget package, calling it a "disaster" that won't solve the state's many financial problems.

The Republican spoke Wednesday at a bar and restaurant on the far South Side of Chicago. His comments came minutes after House Speaker Michael Madigan said the chamber would vote Thursday to override the veto, ending a budget stalemate that has lasted more than two years.

The $36 billion spending plan is fueled by a permanent 32 percent income tax increase. It does not include changes Rauner has been pushing for since he took office in 2015, such as term limits for lawmakers and a property tax freeze.

Rauner says Illinois needs "fundamental change."

The Senate moved swiftly Tuesday to override Rauner's vetoes. That sent them to the House. But fewer than 60 of 118 House members answered roll calls both Tuesday and Wednesday.