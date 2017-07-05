Oakton pays former director $29,000 in resignation agreement

Oakton Community College has agreed to pay its director of facilities $29,000 as part of a resignation agreement, according to records obtained Monday.

The board of trustees last week approved the agreement with former Director of Facilities Leah Swanquist. Reasons for the resignation remain confidential.

According to the resignation agreement, Swanquist will release Oakton from any claims or actions, including for discrimination or harassment. Swanquist had not filed any claims against the college, according to the public records.

The resignation agreement states that it "shall not be construed as an admission by the college or Swanquist of any wrongdoing or liability."

Swanquist's salary was $111,342.

A school spokesman did not return a call for comment Wednesday.