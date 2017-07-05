Illinois officials undecided on Trump's request for voter information

hello

An Illinois State Board of Elections spokesman says the board will decide next month whether to provide some information about voters to President Donald Trump's voting commission.

But Ken Menzel said Wednesday that state law prohibits certain information from being released, such as voters' Social Security and driver's license numbers.

The commission, which was formed to investigate allegations of voter fraud in the 2016 elections, has asked every state for voter information. Critics say the panel is looking for ways to suppress the vote and that the requests are an invasion of privacy.

Illinois election officials don't maintain some information the commission is seeking, such as party affiliation. State law also limits the type of entities that may receive voter data.

The board will consider the request Aug. 22.