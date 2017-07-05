Illinois House set to vote on governor's budget vetoes

Senate Minority Leader Bill Brady, a Bloomington Republican, right, listens to the brief debate on a package of budget bills passed by the Senate on Tuesday at the Capitol in Springfield. Associated Press

Senate President John Cullerton, a Chicago Democrat, second from left, speaks with Senate Minority Leader Bill Brady, a Bloomington Republican, on Tuesday on the Senate floor at the Capitol in Springfield.

Sen. Dale Righter, a Mattoon Republican, right, talks with Sen. Michael Connelly, a Naperville Republican, Tuesday on the Senate floor at the Capitol in Springfield. Associated Press

House Speaker Michael Madigan, a Chicago Democrat, left, and Senate President John Cullerton, a Chicago Democrat, talk on the Senate floor Tuesday at the Capitol in Springfield. Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD -- A package of legislation aimed at ending a two-year Illinois budget standoff is heading back to the House.

The House convenes Wednesday to consider overriding Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner's vetoes of a $36 billion budget fueled by a $5 billion increase in income taxes.

The legislation bounced several times Tuesday. The Senate approved the budget plan and tax increase with a necessary three-fifths majority vote, but Rauner vetoed them three hours later.

The Senate then wasted no time in overriding the vetoes and sending them back to the House for consideration.

Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan announced after the Senate action that the House wouldn't vote on the vetoes that day, but didn't say why.

The House quorum call was answered by only 54 of its 118 members.