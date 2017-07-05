'Horrible scene' as 18 horses die in Plainfield barn fire

Eighteen of the 30 horses that were being boarded in the barn at Del Real Stables in Plainfield died early Wednesday after a fire engulfed the barn before they could be rescued. Two people who helped 12 horses escape were injured in the blaze. Courtesy of ABC 7

Eighteen horses died and two people were injured early Wednesday when a Plainfield area barn used as a boarding site for horses was destroyed by fire, authorities said. The large barn owned by Del Real Stables at Wheeler and Ridge roads is a "total loss" after the blaze that began about 1:15 a.m. and required the assistance of eight other fire departments to put out, Mary Kay Ludemann, fire marshal for the Plainfield Fire Protection District, said Wednesday.

The barn boards 30 horses and 12 of them were able to escape with the assistance of two people at the scene.

The people "were trying to get inside the burning building to rescue more horses," Ludemann said, but the burning structure was too dangerous.

"The fire was just too large," she said. "It was a horrible scene."

One of the people suffered an ankle injury and the other was having trouble breathing. Ludemann said paramedics took them both to area hospitals.

Because the barn is in a remote, rural area, there were no fire hydrants nearby to assist as firefighters tried to put out the major blaze. Ludemann said eight nearby fire departments or districts -- including Channahon, Lisbon-Seward, Lockport, Minooka, Naperville, Oswego, Rockdale and Troy -- helped by shuttling water to extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and authorities did not yet have a preliminary indication of why it started.

Shortly after the 12 surviving horses were freed from the fire, Del Real Stables reported on its Facebook page that some of them were missing. The horses since have been located. Other stable owners have posted comments on Facebook offering assistance and boarding space in Plainfield, St. Charles and Peotone and calling the fire "incredibly sad" and "tragic."

Del Real Stables was established in spring 2016 as a dream fulfilled, owner Raul Del Real wrote on the business' website. The stables offers horse boarding and training with an indoor riding arena and an outdoor pen.