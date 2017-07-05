Fox Valley police reports

Geneva

• Tyler A. Lechman, 19, of the 700 block of North Street, Geneva, was charged with possession of cannabis at 10:01 p.m. June 20 on the 400 block of Campbell Street, police said. According to a report, an officer was patrolling the street on foot when Lechman passed him, and the officer smelled cannabis.

• Sally A. Brown, 26, of the 1900 block of Wessel Court, St. Charles, was charged with possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia, at 10:37 p.m. June 22 on the 1700 block of West State Street, police said. She was also given a warning for driving without lights.

• Three men faces charges after a driver reported seeing a car swerving from lane to lane at 1:28 a.m. June 19 in the 1000 block of East Fabyan Parkway. The driver of the car, Carter S. Rud, 20, of the 1100 block of Ward Road, Batavia, was charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicating compound, possession of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia (a vaporizer) and driving without a valid license, police said. Police say that when the officer was questioning him, Rud began to talk about "mother Earth" and "how he is creating constant love." Passenger Walter R. Jajost, 20, of the 4100 block of Landing Drive, Aurora, was charged with possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia (a pipe). Passenger Noah J. Miletic, 20, of the 500 block of Redwood Court, North Aurora, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, for white powders found in a glass vial and in a plastic wrapper sandwiched between the pages of a book. The name of the substance was redacted from the report.

Kane County

• Two necklaces and a pendant valued at $1,050 were reported stolen at 1:15 p.m. June 29 from a residence on the 14N0-99 block of Thornau Road near Hampshire.

• A resident of the 1300 block of Watson Street in Aurora Township reported an identity theft after $9,000 was withdrawn from an account between June 12 and 28 through transactions made in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana and Wyoming.

• Landin Z. Hogue, 23, of the 500 block of Gladstone Avenue, Aurora, was charged with violation of an order of protection, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct after authorities were called to Gladstone at 4:30 p.m. June 29, according to a sheriff's report. Hogue is accused of punching a truck and denting it.

• Two wrought iron chairs, two plant holders and a cooler -- worth a total of $240 -- were reported stolen from a driveway on the 3N700 block of Ferson Creek Road near St. Charles at 5:50 p.m., Saturday.

• All four tires on two cars parked on the 6N300 block of Riverside Drive near St. Charles were slashed between 2 and 7 a.m. Sunday, causing an estimated $1,000 damage.

• A resident of the 42W600 block of Jericho Road near Sugar Grove reported that $6,000 had been stolen from the home between May 30 and Sunday.