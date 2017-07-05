Feder: Univision Chicago scores historic ratings victory

It's fiesta time at Univision Chicago where WGBO-Channel 66 scored a historic ratings victory in June. For the first time the Spanish-language station's 10 p.m. newscast was No. 1 among all viewers between 18 and 49. Simulcast with UniMás sister station WFXT-Channel 60, Noticias Univision Chicago tied ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7 with a 1.4 rating in the young adult demo, but narrowly edged out ABC 7 in the late-news audience stats, according to Nielsen. Calling it "incredibly gratifying to reach this milestone," Doug Levy, senior vice president and general manager of Univision Chicago, said the achievement was "a testament not only to the vibrancy and relevancy of local Spanish-language media, but to the unparalleled relationship we have with our audience and our mission to continue to serve Hispanic America." Added Teri Arvesu, vice president of content for Univision Chicago: "I see this as not only a win for Univision Chicago, but more importantly, for the community we serve." The coup for Hispanic media came days after Chicago Tribune Media Group cut back on publication of its Spanish newspaper Hoy. Read Robert Feder's full report at robertfeder.com.