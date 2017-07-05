Deadline Friday for Lake County assessment freeze

The deadline to complete the 2017 Senior Citizen Assessment Freeze Application for taxes payable in 2018 is Friday, July 7.

The program "freezes" the equalized assessed value generally at a level the year before someone applies and qualifies. This exemption is not a tax freeze or a tax reduction and does not protect against increased taxes due to tax rate increases.

To qualify, applicants must 65 or older, own the property as a principal residence the past two years and have a 2016 total household income of $55,000 or less. Applications can be filed at the Chief County Assessment Office, 18 N. County St., 7th Floor, Waukegan or at your local township assessor's office.