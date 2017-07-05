Costs for CLC students up for fourth straight year

Expecting to get less funding from the state and slightly fewer students, College of Lake County trustees approved a $102.5 million budget last week that will increase tuition and student fees 2.2 percent.

Students in the next school year will pay $138 per credit hour, up from $135 last year.

This is the fourth year in a row CLC has increased tuition. Compared to the $112 per-credit-hour charge for tuition and fees in 2013-14, the tab will be up 23 percent in 2017-18.

The budget assumes there will be a continued 20 percent decline in funding from the state, which officials say is one of the reasons for rising tuitions and fees.

Ken Gotsch, vice president for administrative affairs, said if the Illinois House overturns Gov. Bruce Rauner's budget vetoes when representatives meet Thursday, it would take some financial pressure off CLC and all the higher education institutions in the state.

Gotsch said for years the college has cut back on noninstructional expenses like professional development and conferences.

"We haven't been investing as much in student support services either," Gotsch said. "Hopefully we won't have to be as tight as we were."

The budget assumes that there will be a 1.3 percent enrollment decline, but Gotsch said the early numbers coming in so far this summer look encouraging and there might not be as significant a drop.