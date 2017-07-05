Authorities: Man forced his way into home, attacked person with nail gun

hello

Edward J. Zegers of Cary has been charged with attempted murder and home invasion that occurred Sunday in unincorporated McHenry County. Courtesy of McHenry County Sheriff's Office

A Cary man is facing charges in connection with an attempted murder and home invasion Sunday in unincorporated McHenry County, authorities said.

Edward J. Zegers, 52, of Cary, is charged with one count each of attempted murder, home invasion, and residential burglary. He was being held on $3 million bail and is due in court at 9 a.m. Friday.

At 1:40 a.m. Sunday, the McHenry County sheriff's office, Cary police and Cary Fire Protection District responded to a domestic disturbance at a home on the 7300 block of Swan Way.

Deputies found a person outside the home bleeding from the head and face. Zegers was inside a bedroom in the home with injuries to his face, authorities said.

Police said Zegers forcibly entered the home and attacked a person with a construction style nail gun. The two fought and the both were injured as a result.

The victim was treated and released from Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington. Zegers also was taken to the hospital and released Monday to the custody of the sheriff's office.