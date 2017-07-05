At least one driver seriously injured in I-88 crash that caused delays

An unidentified 50-year-old woman is being treated for serious injuries at Naperville's Edward Hospital after a multicar crash on the Reagan Memorial Tollway that closed westbound lanes for several hours Wednesday evening.

According to Illinois State Police, around 5 p.m. Wednesday, a 41-year-old driver of a 2001 Toyota SUV failed to slow down near Route 59 and struck the rear of a 2016 Silver Volvo. Both then struck the rear of the 2007 Ford Fusion driven by the hospitalized woman.

Those vehicles then struck the rear of two more vehicles.

All westbound lanes were immediately closed for about an hour. At least two lanes were closed between 6 and 9 p.m.

All lanes are now open but the investigation continues. As of late Wednesday, no citations had been issued.