Where to see Fourth of July fireworks shows

Fireworks will light the skies above the suburbs over the holiday weekend and in the days that follow. Here's when and where to catch them near you. Shows begin at dusk unless otherwise noted.

Today

Arlington Heights: Arlington International Racecourse, 2200 W. Euclid Ave. Admission for all-day events of racing and entertainment is $4-$22. arlingtonpark.com.

Deerfield: 9:15 p.m., Brickyards Park, 375 Elm St. Free. deerfield.il.us.

Geneva: After the Kane County Cougars home game against the Peoria Chiefs. Northwestern Medicine Field, 34W002 Cherry Lane. kccougars.com.

Great Lakes: 9:45 p.m., Monday, and 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Ross Field at Great Lakes Naval Station, 601 D St., Gate 3, Great Lakes. Free. mwrgl.com.

Gurnee: 10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Six Flags Great America, 1 Great America Parkway. Fireworks are part of the park's July Fourth Fest. Park admission fees apply. sixflags.com.

Hawthorn Woods: Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane. Free. vhw.org.

Mundelein: 9:30 p.m. Mundelein Community Days, Kracklauer Park on Seymour Street between Courtland Avenue and Crystal Street. Best viewing areas include the Metra station, village hall plaza and the festival grounds. Free. mundelein.org.

Naperville: 9:30 p.m., Naperville Exchange Club Ribfest, Knoch Park, 724 S. West St. Admission fees vary.ribfest.net.

North Aurora: 9:30 p.m. along the Fox River. Rain date is Tuesday, July 4. Free. northaurora.org.

Oak Brook: Taste of Oak Brook, Oak Brook Sports Core and Polo Club, 700 Oak Brook Road. Free admission. On-site parking available for $10 per vehicle (while space is available). oak-brook.org.

Palatine: Palatine Hometown Fest, Community Park, 262 E. Palatine Road. Free. palatinejaycees.org.

Roselle: 9:30 p.m. at Lake Park High School, 500 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. Free. roselle.il.us.

Schaumburg: Fireworks after the 6:30 p.m. baseball games Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4, Boomers Stadium, 1999 S. Springinsguth Road. boomersbaseball.com.

Warrenville: Cerny Park, River Road and Forest View Drive. Free. warrenville.il.us.

Wauconda: Cook Memorial Park, 600 N. Main St. Free. waucondaparks.org.

Tuesday

Antioch: 9:30 p.m., Williams Park, 741 Main St. Free. antioch.il.gov.

Aurora: 9:35 p.m., RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway St. Free. aurora-il.org.

Barrington: Barrington High School, 616 W. Main St. Free. barrington.il.gov.

Bartlett: 9:30 p.m., Apple Orchard Park, near South Bartlett and Stearns roads. Free. (630) 837-0800 or bartlett4thofjuly.com.

Batavia: After Batavia Fourth of July Sky Concert, 5-9:30 p.m., Engstrom Park, Main and Millview streets. bataviafireworks.org.

Bensenville: 9:30 p.m., Redmond Recreation Complex, 735 E. Jefferson. Free. bensenville.il.us.

Buffalo Grove: Rotary Village Green. Viewing options include the Village Green and Willow Stream Park. Free. bgrotary.org.

Carol Stream: 9:30 p.m., Carol Stream Town Center, 960 N. Gary Ave. Free. carolstream.org.

Chicago: 9:30 p.m., Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave. Free. navypier.com.

Downers Grove/Woodridge: 9:30 p.m., Lemont Road and 75th Street, Downers Grove. Free. events.downers.us.

Elk Grove Village: Fireworks after concert at 5:30 p.m., Rotary Green, 164 Lions Drive. Free. elkgrove.org.

Glen Ellyn: Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road. Free-$3. glenellyn4thofjuly.org.

Gurnee: 10 p.m., Six Flags Great America, 1 Great America Parkway. Fireworks are part of the park's July Fourth Fest. Park admission fees apply. sixflags.com.

Great Lakes: 9:30 p.m., Ross Field at Great Lakes Naval Station, 601 D St., Gate 3, Great Lakes. Free. mwrgl.com.

Highland Park: "Float & Watch Fireworks" event, 8:15 to 10:45 p.m., Hidden Creek AquaPark, 1220 Fredrickson Place. $5. (847) 433-3170 or pdhp.org.

Huntley: 9:30 p.m. Visible from Deicke and Warrington parks. Free. huntley.il.us.

Itasca: 9:45 p.m., Hamilton Lakes, Thorndale Avenue and Route 53. Free admission; parking is $25 per car. itasca.com.

Lake Forest: 9:40 p.m., Lake Forest Festival and Fireworks, Deerpath Community Park, 400 Hastings Road. $15-$20 fest admission. Kids under 5 are free. (847) 234-6700 or friendslfpr.org.

Lake Zurich: Henry J. Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road. $2-$7. lakezurich.org.

Libertyville: Butler Lake Park, Lake Street. Free. (847) 362-2430 or libertyville.com.

Lincolnshire: 9:30 p.m., Spring Lake Park, 49 Oxford Drive. Free. village.lincolnshire.il.us.

Lombard: 9:30 p.m., Madison Meadow Park, Madison Street and Ahrens Avenue. Free. villageoflombard.org.

Mount Prospect: 79th annual Mount Prospect Lions Club Festival, Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Road. Free. mplions.org.

Oakbrook Terrace: 9:30 p.m., Terrace View Park, Route 83 and 22nd Street. Free. (630) 941-8300.

Rolling Meadows: 9 p.m., Community Center parking lot, 3705 Pheasant Drive. Free. ci.rolling-meadows.il.us.

Rosemont: Fireworks after the Heartache Tonight concert, 7 p.m., Rockin' in the Park, MB Financial Park at Rosemont, 5501 Park Place. Free. rosemont.com.

Round Lake Beach: Round Lake Beach Cultural and Civic Center, 2007 Civic Center Way. Free. (847) 546-8558 or rlapd.org.

Schaumburg: Fireworks after the 6:30 p.m. baseball game at Boomers Stadium, 1999 S. Springinsguth Road. boomersbaseball.com.

Sleepy Hollow: 9:15 p.m., Sabatino Park, Thorobred Lane. Fireworks parking opens at 7 p.m., donations requested. sleepyhollowil.org.

St. Charles: Pottawatomie Park, 8 North Ave. Free. Parking is limited. stcparks.org.

Streamwood: 9:30 p.m., Dolphin Park, 880 S. Park Blvd. Free. (630) 736-3800, ext. 3, or streamwood.org.

Vernon Hills: 9:30 p.m., Century Park, 1001 Lakeview Parkway. Free. (847) 367-3700 or vernonhills.org.

Westmont: 9:30 p.m., Ty Warner Park, 801 Burr Oak Drive. Free. westmontparks.org.

Wheaton: Graf Park, 1855 Manchester Road. Free. wheatonparkdistrict.com.

Woodstock: Emricson Park, 1313 Kishwaukee Valley Road. Parking $8. woodstockil.gov.

Other

Fox River Grove: Saturday, July 8, Picnic Grove Park, Birch Lane. Free. (847) 639-3170 or foxrivergrove-il.org.

Island Lake: Saturday, July 8, Island Lake Lakefest; viewing at Watertower Park and Eastway Park, downtown. Free. villageofislandlake.com.

Glendale Heights: 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 12, and Sunday, July 16, at Glendale Heights Fest, Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton Ave. Free. (630) 260-6000 or glendaleheightsfest.com.