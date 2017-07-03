Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 7/3/2017 1:48 PM

Vigil planned tonight for Bensenville District 2 employees killed in plane crash

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Flowers and notes were left by the door at Tioga Elementary School in Bensenville for teacher Thomas DeMauro, who was killed Saturday in a plane crash in northern Wisconsin.

      Flowers and notes were left by the door at Tioga Elementary School in Bensenville for teacher Thomas DeMauro, who was killed Saturday in a plane crash in northern Wisconsin.
    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • A memorial sits near the entrance of Tioga Elementary School in honor of PE teacher Thomas DeMauro.

      A memorial sits near the entrance of Tioga Elementary School in honor of PE teacher Thomas DeMauro.
    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • Mourners left behind messages and flowers for Tioga Elementary School teacher Thomas DeMauro, who was killed in a plane crash Saturday in northern Wisconsin.

      Mourners left behind messages and flowers for Tioga Elementary School teacher Thomas DeMauro, who was killed in a plane crash Saturday in northern Wisconsin.
    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

 
Katlyn Smith
 
 

Mourners will gather tonight at Tioga Elementary School to remember two Bensenville Elementary District 2 employees who were killed in a weekend plane crash in northern Wisconsin.

The Cessna 421C crashed early Saturday after suddenly losing altitude near Catawba, Wisconsin, killing all six on board.

Thomas DeMauro, a much-loved physical education teacher at Tioga, and Charles "Chuck" Tomlitz, a maintenance director for the district, were among the victims. DeMauro's 21-year-old son, Kyle, also was killed.

The Price County Sheriff's office identified the other three victims as George Tomlitz, 45, of Brookfield; Kevin James King, 70, of Bensenville; and James Francis, 63, of Norco, California.

Teachers will pay their respects to DeMauro, a 56-year-old lifelong Bensenville resident affectionately called "Mr. D" by his students, during the vigil at 6:30 p.m. outside the Tioga gym, 212 West Memorial.

DeMauro was "always upbeat," coached track and loved the outdoors, said Penny Mandziara, a friend whose daughter teaches at Tioga.

"He loved kids and loved his family," she said.

Outside Tioga Monday morning, mourners left a memorial with flowers, balloons and a child's drawing for DeMauro.

District officials did not return phone messages but released a brief statement: "Our staff and community are grieving the loss of Mr. DeMauro and Mr. Tomlitz, and our thoughts and prayers go out to their families, friends and colleagues at this difficult time."

Roberta Murphy, co-president of the Bensenville Education Association, created the GoFundMe fundraiser at Gofundme.com/tom-chuck-memorials. By Monday morning, the page had raised nearly $10,900.

Tomlitz, 69, lived in Addison and was known as a staff member who "would do anything for anyone," Murphy said.

"Everyone is just devastated," she said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

• Daily Herald staff writer Justin Kmitch contributed to this report.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account