Vigil planned tonight for Bensenville District 2 employees killed in plane crash

Mourners will gather tonight at Tioga Elementary School to remember two Bensenville Elementary District 2 employees who were killed in a weekend plane crash in northern Wisconsin.

The Cessna 421C crashed early Saturday after suddenly losing altitude near Catawba, Wisconsin, killing all six on board.

Thomas DeMauro, a much-loved physical education teacher at Tioga, and Charles "Chuck" Tomlitz, a maintenance director for the district, were among the victims. DeMauro's 21-year-old son, Kyle, also was killed.

The Price County Sheriff's office identified the other three victims as George Tomlitz, 45, of Brookfield; Kevin James King, 70, of Bensenville; and James Francis, 63, of Norco, California.

Teachers will pay their respects to DeMauro, a 56-year-old lifelong Bensenville resident affectionately called "Mr. D" by his students, during the vigil at 6:30 p.m. outside the Tioga gym, 212 West Memorial.

DeMauro was "always upbeat," coached track and loved the outdoors, said Penny Mandziara, a friend whose daughter teaches at Tioga.

"He loved kids and loved his family," she said.

Outside Tioga Monday morning, mourners left a memorial with flowers, balloons and a child's drawing for DeMauro.

District officials did not return phone messages but released a brief statement: "Our staff and community are grieving the loss of Mr. DeMauro and Mr. Tomlitz, and our thoughts and prayers go out to their families, friends and colleagues at this difficult time."

Roberta Murphy, co-president of the Bensenville Education Association, created the GoFundMe fundraiser at Gofundme.com/tom-chuck-memorials. By Monday morning, the page had raised nearly $10,900.

Tomlitz, 69, lived in Addison and was known as a staff member who "would do anything for anyone," Murphy said.

"Everyone is just devastated," she said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

• Daily Herald staff writer Justin Kmitch contributed to this report.