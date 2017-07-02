Breaking News Bar
 
Transportation
updated: 7/2/2017 11:17 AM

Trains running again in Plainfield after derailment

Trains have resumed operation along the Canadian National Railway line in Plainfield where nearly 20 tanker cars derailed Friday evening.

Railway spokesman Patrick Waldron said crews worked through Saturday night to repair the damaged track near 143rd Street and Riverwalk Court and trains were running again early Sunday morning.

No injuries were reported in the Friday derailment and there was no threat to public safety, but about 40,000 gallons of crude oil leaked from three of the cars.

"Environmental cleanup work continues at the site of the derailment and the investigation into the cause of the accident remains ongoing," Waldron said Sunday morning.

Crews stopped the leaks Friday night and contained the spilled oil, much of which flowed into trenches that were dug for a natural gas pipeline.

Cranes uprighted the damaged tankers Saturday. Environmental cleanup work will continue into the week, Waldron said.

The railroad's hazardous materials and environmental response teams were helping coordinate the cleanup efforts, along with the Federal Railroad Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency. Will County's emergency management agency also assisted.

