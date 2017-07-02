Kander to speak at Democrat event in Deerfield

hello

Jason Kander, the former Missouri Secretary of State and onetime Democratic U.S. Senate candidate will be the keynote speaker at a dinner hosted by the Tenth Congressional District Democrats later this month.

The event is called the Candidate and Volunteer Appreciation Dinner and it will be held on Wednesday, July 19, at 6 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Deerfield, 1750 Lake-Cook Road, in Deerfield.

Kander has also served as a Missouri state legislator and as an Army National Guard Intelligence Officer in Afghanistan. Earlier this year, Kander started Let America Vote, a national organization that pushes back against attempts to restrict voting rights.

Individual tickets are $40. For more information or to RSVP, visit tenthdems.org/Kander.