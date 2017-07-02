It was a dog day afternoon at Frontier Days

Frontier Days went to the dogs on Sunday as canines walked across the stage in elaborate costumes during the Arlington Heights festival's pet parade at Recreation Park.

Other activities Sunday included the Stampede 5K and 10K Run and Walk, an adult volleyball tournament, Circus Boy performing at the Family Fun Area, water fights and a decorated flower pot competition. The night wrapped up with Rick Springfield performing on the main stage.

"There is a variety of different events for families going on today," said Michelle Jonas, market place coordinator.

More than 30 pets participated in the morning parade. Many wore costumes such as Chicago Cubs uniforms, bumblebee outfits, tutus and lots of red, white and blue sparkles.

They competed for prizes including Cutest Pet, Best Dressed, Most Unusual, Best Trick, and Pet That Most Looks Like Owner.

"It is really fun to see all these other cute dogs," Faith Wright, 10, of Arlington Heights said after showcasing her dog, Barkley. "We competed in Best Dressed and Dressed Like Owner."

Monday's events begin at 5 p.m. with carnival rides, a baggo tournament for all ages, pony rides and petting zoo, and Hoobastank on the main stage at night.