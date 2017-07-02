Illinois House passes $5 billion income tax bill

Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, appears on the house floor at the State Capitol, as he announces that the House will be in session Sunday during the overtime session, Saturday, July 1, 2017, in Springfield, Ill. A $36.5 million plan to rebuild Illinois' crumbling finances passed a critical test Friday, but no deal was reached before the midnight deadline. Associated Press

The Illinois House voted 72-45 Sunday to pass an increase of 32 percent to the personal income tax rate to help end the state's budget stalemate.

Chicago Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan announced Saturday there would be a vote on a revenue package "modeled on the bill supported by the governor."

The measure, which was earlier negotiated in the Senate, includes an increase in the personal tax rate from 3.75 percent to 4.95 percent, as well as a corporate tax rate hike from 5.25 percent to 7 percent. It would raise about $5 billion.

The state entered its third straight fiscal year Saturday without a budget plan. It's the longest of any state since the Great Depression and comes with a $6.2 billion deficit and $14.7 billion in past-due bills.

Rep. Greg Harris, the Democrats' budget negotiator, said the revenue bill reflects a reduction in spending and will fund bonds that would begin paying off a backlog of bills. It could also prevent Illinois' credit rating from being downgraded to "junk" status, as promised by major credit agencies if the state didn't have a deal by the new fiscal year, he said.

Republican Rep. David McSweeney of Barrington Hills urged his fellow lawmakers to deny the bill, saying the tax hike would hurt constituents and small businesses.

"They're all going to get screwed again by (former Gov.) Pat Quinn's budget. This is Pat Quinn's budget all over again," he said. "Let's do the right thing for once. Let's stand up for the taxpayers."

But Rep. David Harris, an Arlington Heights Republican, said the tax increase, though unwelcome, would finance a proposed expenditure plan that could bring the budget impasse to an end.

"It's time to stop playing chicken with the fifth largest state in the union," he said. "I was not elected as a state legislator to preside over the financial destruction of this great state."

• The Associated Press contributed to this report.