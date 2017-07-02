Driver in stable condition after train hits car in Round Lake Park

A Round Lake woman is in stable condition after her car was struck by a Metra commuter train Sunday morning at a crossing in Round Lake Park, police said.

The 58-year-old woman was driving a 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser westbound on Route 134 when the collision took place at Porter Drive, police said. An eyewitness reported the vehicle going airborne upon impact, according to police.

The woman was extricated from the car and taken to Advocate Condell Hospital in Libertyville, where she initially was reported in critical condition but later upgraded to stable.

Round Lake Park police and the Major Crash Investigation Team are investigating.

"We're going to have to interview her and protocol requires that we do a blood and urine draw," Round Lake Park Police Chief George Filenko said.

Filenko said police also hope to obtain video of the collision from train cameras, as well as from the squad car of an officer who witnessed the crash.

The railroad gates were down or on their way down when the crash occurred, he added.

Metra halted inbound and outbound trains on the Milwaukee District North Line because of the crash, but operations were largely back to normal by midafternoon.

The location of the crash is the same crossing where an Island Lake man and his 7-year-old daughter were killed in January 2014 when he drove his SUV through a railroad gate and was hit by an oncoming Metra train.