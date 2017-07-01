Breaking News Bar
 
Transportation
updated: 7/1/2017 2:51 PM

Oil contained as cleanup continues in Plainfield tanker derailment

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • play this video Plainfield Train Derailment

    Video: Plainfield Train Derailment

  • Cleanup and containment work continued Saturday after 20 Canadian National Railroad tanker cars derailed Friday in Plainfield, spilling an estimated 40,000 gallons of crude oil. No injuries were reported.

      Cleanup and containment work continued Saturday after 20 Canadian National Railroad tanker cars derailed Friday in Plainfield, spilling an estimated 40,000 gallons of crude oil. No injuries were reported.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Canadian National Railroad officials say they have contained nearly 40,000 gallons of crude oil that leaked from three tanker cars after a derailment Friday in Plainfield. They said none of the oil reached the nearby DuPage River.

      Canadian National Railroad officials say they have contained nearly 40,000 gallons of crude oil that leaked from three tanker cars after a derailment Friday in Plainfield. They said none of the oil reached the nearby DuPage River.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Investigators are trying to determine what caused about 20 tank cars to derail Friday in Plainfield.

      Investigators are trying to determine what caused about 20 tank cars to derail Friday in Plainfield.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Crews take a break from their efforts to clean up in the wake of a large-scale train derailment in Plainfield. .

      Crews take a break from their efforts to clean up in the wake of a large-scale train derailment in Plainfield. .
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Several Canadian National Railroad tanker cars remain upright Saturday at 143rd Street behind the roughly 20 that derailed Friday evening in Plainfield.

      Several Canadian National Railroad tanker cars remain upright Saturday at 143rd Street behind the roughly 20 that derailed Friday evening in Plainfield.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Cleanup work continues after 20 Canadian National Railroad tanker cars derailed in Plainfield. This is the view from the 143rd Street crossing just east of Van Dyke Road.

      Cleanup work continues after 20 Canadian National Railroad tanker cars derailed in Plainfield. This is the view from the 143rd Street crossing just east of Van Dyke Road.
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

 
Barbara Vitello
 
 

Cleanup work was continuing Saturday after a train carrying crude oil derailed Friday evening in Plainfield.

Roughly 20 tanker cars left the tracks about 6:54 p.m. Friday in an area occupied mostly by businesses at 143rd Street near Riverwalk Court.

No injuries were reported, but Canadian National Railway spokesman Patrick Waldron said about 40,000 gallons of crude oil leaked from three of the cars.

He said crews have stopped the leaks and the oil has been contained. Much of the oil flowed into trenches that were dug for a natural gas pipeline.

"The oil has not reached the (nearby) DuPage River and no waterways were impacted," he said Saturday. "The cleanup is well under way."

Waldron said there was no threat to public safety and "a comprehensive investigation is under way to determine the cause" of the derailment.

Cleanup efforts are being coordinated by the railroad's hazardous materials and environmental response teams along with the Federal Railroad Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency.

• Daily Herald staff writer Marni Pyke contributed to this report.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account