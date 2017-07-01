Oil contained as cleanup continues in Plainfield tanker derailment

Cleanup work was continuing Saturday after a train carrying crude oil derailed Friday evening in Plainfield.

Roughly 20 tanker cars left the tracks about 6:54 p.m. Friday in an area occupied mostly by businesses at 143rd Street near Riverwalk Court.

No injuries were reported, but Canadian National Railway spokesman Patrick Waldron said about 40,000 gallons of crude oil leaked from three of the cars.

He said crews have stopped the leaks and the oil has been contained. Much of the oil flowed into trenches that were dug for a natural gas pipeline.

"The oil has not reached the (nearby) DuPage River and no waterways were impacted," he said Saturday. "The cleanup is well under way."

Waldron said there was no threat to public safety and "a comprehensive investigation is under way to determine the cause" of the derailment.

Cleanup efforts are being coordinated by the railroad's hazardous materials and environmental response teams along with the Federal Railroad Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency.

• Daily Herald staff writer Marni Pyke contributed to this report.