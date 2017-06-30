Roads close for Vernon Hills parade

Visitors and residents in Vernon Hills are reminded that Deerpath, Sullivan and Aspen drives will be closed from 8:30 a.m. until about 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4. A parade begins at 9 at Deerpath and Atrium Drive, just south of Route 60. The parade route is south to Sullivan Drive, west to Aspen and ending at Hawthorn South Elementary School. Demonstration areas will be marked along the route for your viewing pleasure. Activities resume at Century Park, south of Route 60 at Lakeview Parkway, at 6:30 with live music followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Boy Scout Troop 273 will out and about selling glow sticks and necklaces.