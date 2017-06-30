Judge halts Cook County's 'soda tax'

A Cook County judge Friday blocked the implementation of Cook County's controversial penny-per-ounce tax on sweetened drinks that was set to start Saturday.

County officials project will raise about $200 million over the course of the next 12 months. It's unclear how the county will proceed.

Judge Daniel Kubasiak surprisingly sided with the Illinois Retail Merchants Association and several grocers, who only sought the restraining order three days ago.

At heart of the injunction was concern over the lack of a refund policy if the tax was found to be unconstitutional.

The tax was approved by the county board late last year as a way of shoring up a budget shortfall. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle also pushed the measure for its health benefits, claiming it would ultimately reduce obesity and diabetes rates among county residents. Preckwinkle is expected to release a statement later today.

Supporters of the tax said they believe it eventually will be enacted.

"While we are disappointed about this temporary setback, we are confident that the sweetened beverage tax will soon be implemented and our communities will experience the health benefits that come from drinking less sugar. This optional tax will benefit Cook County's fiscal health and our communities' physical health," Illinois Alliance to Prevent Obesity spokeswoman Monica Lawton wrote in a news release.

The tax would add 67 cents to a 2-liter bottle of soda. It's up to restaurants and retailers how to charge customers for fountain drinks.

While the county's law requires the cost of the tax to be passed onto consumers, distributors of the sweetened drinks are responsible for paying the county. Retailers are charged a tax on how much drink bags of soda syrup will ultimately make. That means because a 640-ounce bag of syrup -- five gallons -- makes 3,840 ounces of soda when mixed with carbonated water, thus retailers are charged $38.40 more in taxes for that bag of syrup.

Residents who receive federal financial assistance wouldn't have to pay the tax.

The tax would cover any "nonalcoholic beverage, carbonated or noncarbonated, which is intended for human consumption and contains any caloric sweetener or noncaloric sweetener, and is available for sale in a bottle or produced for sale through the use of syrup and/or powder," according to the county's website. Critics complained that it will cut into the county's sales tax receipts, as well as municipal and state sales taxes, because consumers will just buy soda in other counties.

Among the many types of drinks not taxed are non-bottled coffees and teas; milk and milk-based products; 100 percent fruit and vegetable juices; drinks sold for nutritional or medical purposes; and baby formula. Critics took umbrage with the fact that drinks like made-to-order coffees weren't being taxed like other drinks, which they argued was counter to a state constitutional provision that requires alike products to be taxed similarly.