District 303 officials closer to new deal with boosters

hello

Attending athletic events at St. Charles schools will get a little more expensive as District 303 officials are about to strike a new deal with booster organizations at both high schools.

The plan will see both an increase of admissions prices and more intense advertising on school grounds. Admission will increase to $5. Boosters wanted officials to raise the price so they could put the additional dollar toward their commitment to help fund the cost of the new artificial turf at St. Charles North High School. Boosters committed to giving the district $50,000 upfront for the field and contribute $15,000 a year toward the eventual replacement of the new surface.

School officials shot down that plan. District policy doesn't allow for the earmarking of such revenue for a specific project. Such money pools back into the district's education fund, which is used for the district's major expenses, including salaries.

"We don't take and tie specific revenue to specific expenditures," said Seth Chapman, the district's chief financial officer. "I don't know any school district that does it that way. The costs of running those programs, when you take into account coaching and maintenance of the facility, it's always going to be greater than what you bring in from fees."

School board members tentatively agreed to the price increase. The increase will make the athletic passes the booster organizations sell more attractive. Right now, the passes are actually more expensive, on a per-game basis, than buying a standard ticket. Money from booster pass sales goes into an account controlled by the booster organizations. Total funds raised by admissions sales between the two schools is about $70,000 per year.

The pending new booster deal will also allow boosters to sell advertising on district scoreboards and banners that would be placed at both indoor and outdoor events. Any advertising placed outside can only face inward, toward the schools, to lessen the visual impact on any neighbors. All ads must be approved by district administration. All money raised by the boosters will be shared equally between the two high schools.

The full school board must take a vote before the deal is final.