6/30/2017 12:28 PM

Brady to succeed Radogno as Republican leader in Illinois Senate

Bill Brady was named Republican leader of the state Senate Friday, succeeding outgoing Sen. Christine Radogno as the state nears its latest budget deadline.

Brady, of downstate Bloomington, was chosen by acclamation, according to a report in the Chicago Sun-Times.

A top deputy to Radogno, Brady ran for governor in 2006, 2010 and 2014. He lost the nomination in 2006 to Judy Baar Topinka, but won it four years later, only to lose in the general election to Democrat Pat Quinn. Brady lost the nomination in 2014 to Bruce Rauner, who went on to be elected governor.

A conservative who gets along well with moderates in his party, Brady made his fortune building homes in the Bloomington area.

