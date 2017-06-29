Wauconda Township assessments in the mail

Wauconda Township property owners will receive property assessment notices in the next few days in the mail.

Anyone who thinks the assessment is factually incorrect, overvalued or not uniform, should call (847) 526-2881 or visit the assessor's office, 505 W. Bonner Road, Wauconda. Evidence, such as recent sales of home nearby and similar to your home, is required to appeal. It is available at http://www.lakecountyil.gov/155/Assessments.

Any appraisals for assessment purposes should be dated as of Jan. 1, 2017. The filing deadline for appealing an assessment is July 31.