Initially called suspicious, Wheeling man's death now appears accidental, police say

After it initially was considered suspicious, the death of a 43-year-old man found at Evanger's Pet Food in Wheeling now appears accidental, police said Thursday.

Authorities identified Jose Luis Reyes-Leon of Wheeling as the man found unresponsive Wednesday morning at the pet food company, 221 Wheeling Road. Foul play is not suspected.

Reyes-Leon was taken to Glenbrook Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Wheeling police initially asked for help investigating the death from the Major Case Assistance Team, an organization of 22 suburban law enforcement agencies.

The Cook County medical examiner's office performed an autopsy Thursday, and the cause of death is pending further toxicology analysis.