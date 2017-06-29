Illinois Senate Republican Leader Christine Radogno latest to resign

Senate Republican Leader Christine Radogno became the latest in a long list of moderate suburbanites to announce her resignation, effective Saturday, from the state legislature.

Radogno, of Lemont, said Thursday in a statement that she'd done the best she could, and highlighted work with Democratic Senate President John Cullerton to end the state's two-year budget impasse as a highlight of her tenure.

Those efforts ultimately fell apart, with Democrats charging that Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner had pulled GOP senators' votes off the measure at the last minute.

"It was my initial hope that my natural break point would be sending the grand bargain over to the House," Radogno told reporters, adding, "I'm not sure there's another natural break point coming soon.

The efforts by Cullerton and Radogno showed a rare glimmer of bipartisanship in the politically deadlocked state Capitol.

In recent days during a 10-day special session, Radogno has stayed largely quiet, with other caucus members representing her at news conferences.

No replacement had been announced, but Republican operatives suggest that state Sen. Mike Connelly, of Wheaton, Bill Brady of Bloomington and Karen McConnaughay of Geneva are likely candidates.

Radogno, 64, has served the 41st District since 1997 and was a LaGrange village trustee prior to her election to the statehouse.

She said the sudden 2014 death of her youngest daughter Lisa, then a staffer for former U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk, served as a wake-up call, giving her the perspective that "nothing is forever."

"I am looking forward to returning to private life and spending time with my family, especially my five grandchildren," she said.

Radogno's resignation follows that of state Rep. Elaine Nekritz of Northbrook, state Sen. Matt Murphy of Palatine, state Sen. Dan Kotowski of Park Ridge, among others.