Husband, wife arrested in Vernon Hills drug bust

A Lake County couple and a housemate are facing felony drug charges after police say officers found marijuana, cannabis plants and cocaine during a well-being check at a Vernon Hills home Tuesday morning.

The discovery came after officers found 33-year-old Dmitry A. Kolesnikov disoriented and apparently under the influence of alcohol when called to his home in the 300 block of Cherry Valley Road about 8 a.m. Tuesday, police said. Based on his condition, an ambulance was called, according to police.

During a subsequent check of the home, officers found cannabis plants being grown in the basement, police said. They obtained a warrant for a further search, and found "a large amount of drugs," including marijuana, 17 cannabis plants, cocaine and pills, as well as more than $2,600 cash, authorities said.

Kolesnikov is charged with unlawful possession of cannabis, unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, unlawful production of cannabis plants and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was in the Lake County jail Thursday on $100,000 bail, pending a July 12 court date

His wife, Ekaterina M. Kolesnikova, 39, of the 1600 block of Sunset Avenue in Waukegan, faces the same charges. She remains in the jail on $50,000 bail, with a court appearance scheduled for July 3.

Kolesnikov's housemate, Ilya Tanich, 40, is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He's in custody at the jail on $250,000 bail, pending a July 6 court date.

"The arrests and recovery of the contraband was the result of prompt and decisive action by our telecommunicators, patrol officers and investigators," Vernon Hills Police Chief Patrick L. Kreis said in an announcement of the arrests. "The investigation was a team effort by members of the Vernon Hills Police Department and several other law enforcement agencies."