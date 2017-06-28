Without state budget, Powerball, Mega Millions drawings end this week

Without a state budget agreement reached by Saturday, the last Powerball drawing in Illinois will happen Wednesday night, with the last Mega Millions drawing scheduled for Friday.

Complicating things further, if someone in Illinois wins the jackpot this week, the state won't have authority to write a check, Illinois Lottery Director Greg Smith told the Illinois House revenue committee on Wednesday.

"If there is no spending authority and the player wins a jackpot in Illinois the money from that jackpot will be sent to Illinois, the funds will just exist just like other Lottery prize win, but no check can be written because the comptroller does not have the authority to do it," Smiths said.

Lawmakers have until Friday night to pass a budget ahead of the beginning of the new fiscal year on July 1.

