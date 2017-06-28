Breaking News Bar
 
Wheeling police investigating 'suspicious' death

  • Authorities respond to Evanger's Pet Food at 221 S. Wheeling Road in Wheeling after an unresponsive man was found there Wednesday. The man later died.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Wheeling police and firefighters were called to Evanger's Pet Food at 221 Wheeling Road about 7:55 a.m. Wednesday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • The Major Case Assistance Team is helping Wheeling police investigate the death of a man found unresponsive Wednesday at Evanger's Pet Food.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Chacour Koop
 
 

Wheeling police and major case detectives are investigating the "suspicious" death of a man found unresponsive Wednesday at Evanger's Pet Food, according to a news release.

Wheeling police and firefighters were called to the pet food company at 221 Wheeling Road about 7:55 a.m. Wednesday. Paramedics treated the unresponsive man and transported him to Glenbrook Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Wheeling police then asked for assistance from the Major Case Assistance Team, an organization of 22 suburban law enforcement agencies that investigates homicides, kidnappings and serious accidents.

Wheeling Deputy Chief Todd Wolff said the death is suspicious, but there is no threat to the community .

"No one is in custody, and we're not actively looking for anyone," Wolff said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office is scheduled to perform an autopsy Thursday.

Authorities are withholding the man's identity until his family is notified.

