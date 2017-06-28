Wheeling police investigating 'suspicious' death

Wheeling police and major case detectives are investigating the "suspicious" death of a man found unresponsive Wednesday at Evanger's Pet Food, according to a news release.

Wheeling police and firefighters were called to the pet food company at 221 Wheeling Road about 7:55 a.m. Wednesday. Paramedics treated the unresponsive man and transported him to Glenbrook Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Wheeling police then asked for assistance from the Major Case Assistance Team, an organization of 22 suburban law enforcement agencies that investigates homicides, kidnappings and serious accidents.

Wheeling Deputy Chief Todd Wolff said the death is suspicious, but there is no threat to the community .

"No one is in custody, and we're not actively looking for anyone," Wolff said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office is scheduled to perform an autopsy Thursday.

Authorities are withholding the man's identity until his family is notified.