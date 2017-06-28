Breaking News Bar
 
DuPage County
updated: 6/28/2017 6:16 PM

Trial date set for man accused in Naperville arson

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • James Povolo

    James Povolo

 
Justin Kmitch
 
 

An October trial has been set for the retired Chicago police sergeant accused of setting fire to a vacant tent belonging to a well-known Naperville squatter.

James Povolo, 72, of the 1300 block of Dartford Court, Naperville, will stand trial Oct. 10 on charges of arson and criminal damage to property.

An intermediate date of Sept. 6 also was set to deal with any pretrial motions or plea agreements.

The fire, which was set around 2 p.m. July 18, burned the tent of Scott Huber, who has been camping at various Naperville locations for nearly 16 years in a protest of the city, which he blames for the loss of his business and home.

Prosecutors have said Povolo knew Huber was not inside when he ignited the tent just south of the Mobil gas station at Ogden Avenue and Naper Boulevard, destroying the tent and many of Huber's belongings.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account