Trial date set for man accused in Naperville arson

An October trial has been set for the retired Chicago police sergeant accused of setting fire to a vacant tent belonging to a well-known Naperville squatter.

James Povolo, 72, of the 1300 block of Dartford Court, Naperville, will stand trial Oct. 10 on charges of arson and criminal damage to property.

An intermediate date of Sept. 6 also was set to deal with any pretrial motions or plea agreements.

The fire, which was set around 2 p.m. July 18, burned the tent of Scott Huber, who has been camping at various Naperville locations for nearly 16 years in a protest of the city, which he blames for the loss of his business and home.

Prosecutors have said Povolo knew Huber was not inside when he ignited the tent just south of the Mobil gas station at Ogden Avenue and Naper Boulevard, destroying the tent and many of Huber's belongings.