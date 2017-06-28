Breaking News Bar
 
Preventing pollution in Des Plaines River watershed

Daily Herald report

Pollution prevention practices is the topic of a Des Plaines River watershed meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. July 13, at the Lake County Division of Transporation office, 600 W. Winchester Road, Libertyville.

Local and state transportation experts will discuss methods used to reduce stormwater runoff and negative water quality impacts. Sustainable winter maintenance practices and potential green transportation infrastructure recommendations for the watershed action plan will be discussed. For more information, visit http://www.lakecountyil.gov/553/Stormwater-Management-Commission.

