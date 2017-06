Fire department hosts blood drive Saturday in Mundelein

The Mundelein Fire Department will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at the main station, 1000 N. Midlothian Road.

To make an appointment, go to donateblood.lifesource.org and find the event on the list.

For more information, call (847) 949-3260.