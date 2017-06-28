Carpentersville approves settlement with former HR director

Carpentersville's human resources director resigned last month after village officials indicated they were contemplating her termination, according to a separation agreement.

Samantha Brunell, who had been on the job since last July, was placed on administrative leave May 10 while the village assessed her performance and the needs of the department, Village Manager Mark Rooney said in a memo to the village board. She resigned from the position six days later as part of a settlement that would pay her salary and benefits through June 30.

What led to Brunell's departure -- and the village's roughly $13,738 payout -- remains unknown. Rooney declined to discuss personnel matters, and Brunell was unavailable for comment.

Under the agreement, which was approved last week by the village board, both parties are releasing one another from any "claims, demands, causes of action or liability" related to Brunell's employment or departure. Brunell will also receive a letter of reference from Rooney.

In addition to her human resources role, Brunell served as the assistant to the village manager and handled public relations responsibilities. She was employed in the finance department, and her starting salary was $70,000.

Carpentersville officials are now working with an outside consulting firm, GovHR USA, to review the vacant position and consider a possible staffing reorganization, Rooney said.

Jeff Monteleone, the village's senior management analyst, is taking over Brunell's human resources duties on an interim basis with help from Rooney and Assistant Village Manager Marc Huber. The village will not backfill the analyst position until they determine whether Monteleone is a good fit in human resources, Rooney said.

Additionally, he said, department heads have been trained to handle some public relations responsibilities, such as writing news releases. The village might also consider hiring part-time consultants to help with special projects.

Rooney said the review and reorganization period is expected to be complete by the end of August, when planning for the 2018 budget cycle begins.