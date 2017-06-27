Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/27/2017 11:15 AM

State House Democrats plan to roll out property-tax freeze to appease Rauner

Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD -- House Democrats have advanced a statewide property tax freeze to appease the Republican governor and get a budget before Saturday's deadline.

The Revenue and Finance Committee approved the measure 7-1 Tuesday. The four-year freeze moves to the House floor.

Gov. Bruce Rauner has insisted that property taxes be held in check as part of a budget deal. The state has had no annual spending plan for two years and another fiscal year begins Saturday.

The Democrats' plan would prohibit most local governments from increasing taxes.

Notable exceptions include Chicago, its schools and 17 other financially distressed districts. Also, the freeze would not apply to many city governments struggling to pay debt or make contributions to police and fire pensions.

