Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/27/2017 3:49 PM

Starbucks opening in Long Grove space previously occupied by Peet's, Caribou

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Starbucks will open in Long Grove's busy Route 83 corridor in this vacant space in Sunset Grove plaza. Caribou Coffee and Peet's Coffee and Tea previously occupied the space.

      Starbucks will open in Long Grove's busy Route 83 corridor in this vacant space in Sunset Grove plaza. Caribou Coffee and Peet's Coffee and Tea previously occupied the space.
    Bob Susnjara | Staff Photographer

 
Bob Susnjara
 
 

Starbucks will open in Long Grove's busy Route 83 corridor in a vacant mall space previously occupied by two other coffee shops.

Village President Bill Jacob said he expects the Starbucks pegged for Sunset Grove will be a boost for the plaza overall. He said the village welcomes Starbucks' arrival.

"There always has been this misnomer that Long Grove didn't want a Starbucks," Jacob said.

Starbucks will fill a space at Sunset Grove closest to Route 83 that's been vacant since September 2015. Peet's Coffee and Tea closed its Long Grove, Arlington Heights and Wheaton stores in what the company said at the time was a desire to focus on its top-performing locations in the Chicago area.

Peet's replaced Caribou Coffee, which was open for about a year, in 2013. Long Grove was part of Peet's conversion of 88 Caribou shops in Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C., Maryland, Virginia, Georgia and eastern Wisconsin.

Vernon Hills-based Pinnacle Capital Group developed the 6-year-old, $30 million retail plaza anchored by Sunset Foods. Pinnacle director Daniel Levin said the departures of Caribou and Peet's had to do with corporate decisions and not poor performance in Long Grove.

Levin said Starbucks is expected to open in the fall. He said there will be plenty of parking and an easy drive-through flow for the Starbucks.

"It's going to be a really great thing," he said. "And the rest of the tenants are excited about it as well."

Starbucks will be in a section of Route 83 in Long Grove that received an average 45,400 daily vehicles trips just south of Aptakisic Road, according to the most recently available Illinois Department of Transportation statistics. The daily trips to the north of Aptakisic were 42,100.

"When we originally developed this center, those traffic counts at 83 and Aptakisic really helped sell it to potential tenants," Levin said.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account