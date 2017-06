Senate GOP leaders delay health care bill vote

Sen. Susan Collins, a Maine Republican, speaks amid a crush of reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. Somewhere along the way, the Republican crusade to repeal "Obamacare" also turned into an effort to limit the future growth of Medicaid. That bit of mission creep is complicating prospects for the GOP, and could lead to deadlock. Associated Press

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had hoped to push the measure through his chamber by this week's end, before an Independence Day recess that party leaders fear will be used by foes of the legislation to tear away support. Associated Press

Sen. Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican, has refused to back the current version of the GOP Senate health care bill. Associated Press

Sen. Michael S. Lee, a Utah Republican, has become the 5th GOP senator to oppose starting health care bill debate in latest blow to party leaders. Associated Press/March 21, 2017

WASHINGTON -- In a bruising setback, Senate Republican leaders are delaying a vote on their prized health care bill until after the July 4 recess, forced to retreat by a GOP rebellion that left them lacking enough votes to even begin debating the legislation, two sources said Tuesday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, delivered the message to GOP senators at a private lunch attended by Vice President Mike Pence and White House chief of staff Reince Priebus. The decision was described by a Republican aide and another informed person who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the closed-door decision.

All GOP senators were planning to travel to the White House later Tuesday to meet with President Donald Trump, one source said.

McConnell had hoped to push the measure through his chamber by this week's end, before an Independence Day recess that party leaders fear will be used by foes of the legislation to tear away support.

The bill rolling back much of President Barack Obama's 2010 health care law has been one of the party's top priorities for years, and the delay is a major embarrassment to Trump and McConnell. At least five GOP senators -- conservatives and moderates -- had said they would vote against beginning debate.