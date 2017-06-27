Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/27/2017 1:10 PM

Senate GOP leaders delay health care bill vote

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Sen. Michael S. Lee, a Utah Republican, has become the 5th GOP senator to oppose starting health care bill debate in latest blow to party leaders.

    Sen. Michael S. Lee, a Utah Republican, has become the 5th GOP senator to oppose starting health care bill debate in latest blow to party leaders.
    Associated Press/March 21, 2017

  • Sen. Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican, has refused to back the current version of the GOP Senate health care bill.

    Sen. Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican, has refused to back the current version of the GOP Senate health care bill.
    Associated Press

  • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had hoped to push the measure through his chamber by this week's end, before an Independence Day recess that party leaders fear will be used by foes of the legislation to tear away support.

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had hoped to push the measure through his chamber by this week's end, before an Independence Day recess that party leaders fear will be used by foes of the legislation to tear away support.
    Associated Press

  • House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, meets Tuesday with reporters following a GOP strategy session.

    House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, meets Tuesday with reporters following a GOP strategy session.
    Associated Press

  • Sen. Susan Collins, a Maine Republican, speaks amid a crush of reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. Somewhere along the way, the Republican crusade to repeal "Obamacare" also turned into an effort to limit the future growth of Medicaid. That bit of mission creep is complicating prospects for the GOP, and could lead to deadlock.

    Sen. Susan Collins, a Maine Republican, speaks amid a crush of reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. Somewhere along the way, the Republican crusade to repeal "Obamacare" also turned into an effort to limit the future growth of Medicaid. That bit of mission creep is complicating prospects for the GOP, and could lead to deadlock.
    Associated Press

 
By ALAN FRAM and ERICA WERNER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- In a bruising setback, Senate Republican leaders are delaying a vote on their prized health care bill until after the July 4 recess, forced to retreat by a GOP rebellion that left them lacking enough votes to even begin debating the legislation, two sources said Tuesday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, delivered the message to GOP senators at a private lunch attended by Vice President Mike Pence and White House chief of staff Reince Priebus. The decision was described by a Republican aide and another informed person who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the closed-door decision.

All GOP senators were planning to travel to the White House later Tuesday to meet with President Donald Trump, one source said.

McConnell had hoped to push the measure through his chamber by this week's end, before an Independence Day recess that party leaders fear will be used by foes of the legislation to tear away support.

The bill rolling back much of President Barack Obama's 2010 health care law has been one of the party's top priorities for years, and the delay is a major embarrassment to Trump and McConnell. At least five GOP senators -- conservatives and moderates -- had said they would vote against beginning debate.

  • This article filed under:
  • News
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account