Breaking News Bar
 
Kane County
updated: 6/27/2017 12:25 PM

Probation for final defendant in St. Charles mail order pot scheme

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Mary Helen Kwiatkowski will be allowed to live in California while she is on probation.

    Mary Helen Kwiatkowski will be allowed to live in California while she is on probation.

 
Harry Hitzeman
 
 

A San Diego woman, who was one of four people arrested in a mail order marijuana scheme operated out of St. Charles in 2014, has pleaded guilty to reduced felony charges and was sentenced to two years of probation.

Mary Helen Kwiatkowski, 35, of the 4800 block of Brighton Avenue, can live in California during her probation, according to Kane County court records.

She pleaded guilty earlier this month to manufacture/delivery of 10 to 30 grams of marijuana. The plea, which was given in exchange for prosecutors reducing the charges, was made in mid-June and warded off a bench trial scheduled this week before Judge Linda Abrahamson, records show.

Kwiatkowski initially was charged with manufacture/delivery of 500 grams to 2,000 grams of marijuana, a felony punishable by three to seven years in prison.

If she violates her probation, she could be resentenced to additional probation or up to three years in prison.

Kwiatkowski, along with three St. Charles residents, were arrested after an investigation by the North Central Narcotics Task Force. She was accused of being part of a ring in which marijuana was mailed to the area to be resold in the suburbs, according to authorities.

St. Charles couple Anthony and Gina Salemi, 59 and 55, respectively, pleaded guilty to felony marijuana charges in fall 2015 and each received two years of probation, records show.

Nicholas Salemi, 27, also of St. Charles, pleaded guilty to felony marijuana possession and was sentenced to five years in prison. His sentence was cut in half for good behavior and he was released in May 2016 and on parole through May 2018, record show.

A message left with Fawell and Associates, the law firm hired by Kwiatkowski, was not immediately returned.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account