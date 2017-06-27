Kayaking, surfing, whitewater course on Fox River? St. Charles says maybe

A project intended to transform downtown St. Charles into a magnet for outdoor sports enthusiasts took a significant step forward Monday. Aldermen viewed a study that showed kayaking, surfing and even whitewater sports are all doable on the Fox River from both a regulatory and engineering standpoint.

City and park district officials, as well as river fans, bought into a feasibility study for the project a year ago. At the time, officials across the board took a wait-and-see approach to what would be a total transformation of St. Charles' portion of the Fox River.

The plan would cost up to $22 million with all contingencies included. The city, park district and river corridor foundation would share the costs, with some grants and private investment possibly playing large roles. Supporters of the project estimated that the city's buy-in would be $3 million to $4 million over six years.

For that cash, the Fox River between Main Street and the railroad trestle to the north would become a water-based playground. The dam would be removed. That would lower the water level by some 6 feet, exposing new shoreline and narrowing the river to what engineers believe is a more natural state. The area north of the railroad trestle would not be impacted. The idea is to install a gate or series of gates that would maintain the existing water level and quality in the portion of the river already used for paddle and power boats. That would also allow for the manipulation of the river between the gate or gates and Main Street to create water speeds to support beginner to intermediate-level kayaking, surfing or whitewater activities.

Initial conversations with the regulatory agencies that oversee the river indicated no major objections to the plan, at least at the beginning stages.

Aldermen took all that info and felt encouraged enough to take some baby steps forward. A team of aldermen will visit a similar river conversion project in South Carolina to get a feel for the potential economic impacts. Back home, discussions will begin about the cost-sharing breakdown and outside funding opportunities.

Aldermen showed a mix of enthusiasm and caution about the plan Monday night.

Alderman Steve Gaugel has been the No. 1 supporter of the project on the city council.

"I think it would be tremendous for our downtown," he said. "And it would be tremendous for our economy."

But Alderman William Turner said he wants to hear more input from all the parties involved, including the railroad that owns the trestle, before moving ahead too far.

"We're really jumping the gun," Turner said of the plans to move ahead. "Just because something is feasible doesn't mean you do it."